Former TAHITI member Jerry to debut as solo singer

Former TAHITI member Jerry has announced she'll be making her debut as a solo singer.

On June 21, Jerry posted the below photo on Instagram along with the message announcing her debut as a solo singer under Jackpot Entertainment. She'll also be collaborating with composer Yang Jeong Seung for her debut solo album.

TAHITI officially disbanded in July of 2018 after making their debut in 2012. Stay tuned for updates on Jerry! 

타히티 해체후 일년정도의 공백기가 지난지금 이제 솔로가수로 새 출발을 하려고합니다. 양정승 작곡가님이 대표님으로 계신 잭팟엔터테인먼트와 향후 5년이라는 시간을 함께하게되었어요. 앞으로의 제 활동 많은 관심과 응원 부탁드립니다😘💕 It's been already almost a year after Tahiti disband. Now I am about to restart as a solo singer with Jackpot entertainment with Composer Yangjeongseung. Please keep support me and wait for my very first Solo album♡ タヒチ解体後,一年の空白が過ぎた今,これからはソロ歌手として新しく出発しようと思います。 ヤンチョンスン作曲家さんが社長にいるジャックポットエンターテインメントと今後5年という時間を一緒にすることになりました。 これから私の活動,たくさんの関心と応援,お願いします。

YES i really liked her!! 😁

Thank god shes not wasting her talent, Tahiti was a group with potential

