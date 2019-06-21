Former TAHITI member Jerry to debut as solo singer

Former TAHITI member Jerry has announced she'll be making her debut as a solo singer.
On June 21, Jerry posted the below photo on Instagram along with the message announcing her debut as a solo singer under Jackpot Entertainment. She'll also be collaborating with composer Yang Jeong Seung for her debut solo album.
TAHITI officially disbanded in July of 2018 after making their debut in 2012. Stay tuned for updates on Jerry!
