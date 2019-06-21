Former TAHITI member Jerry to debut as solo singer

View this post on Instagram

타히티 해체후 일년정도의 공백기가 지난지금 이제 솔로가수로 새 출발을 하려고합니다. 양정승 작곡가님이 대표님으로 계신 잭팟엔터테인먼트와 향후 5년이라는 시간을 함께하게되었어요. 앞으로의 제 활동 많은 관심과 응원 부탁드립니다😘💕 It's been already almost a year after Tahiti disband. Now I am about to restart as a solo singer with Jackpot entertainment with Composer Yangjeongseung. Please keep support me and wait for my very first Solo album♡ タヒチ解体後,一年の空白が過ぎた今,これからはソロ歌手として新しく出発しようと思います。 ヤンチョンスン作曲家さんが社長にいるジャックポットエンターテインメントと今後5年という時間を一緒にすることになりました。 これから私の活動,たくさんの関心と応援,お願いします。