'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung' reveals first set of character posters feat. Shin Se Kyung & Cha Eun Woo

MBC's upcoming Wed-Thurs historical romance 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung' has revealed its first set of character posters, featuring the visual duo Shin Se Kyung and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo!

In his individual character poster, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo wears a keen expression with a pen perched on his ear, the picture of royalty in his elegant lavender hanbok. The second prince of Joseon named Lee Rim, his character poster reads, "I have no intention of letting you free."

Shin Se Kyung gives off a serious mood with her side profile in her own character poster, holding a book and pen close to her chest as the first ever female historian of Joseon, Goo Hae Ryung. Her poster reads, "I'm here address your highness in the role of a historian."

Curious to know more? Look forward to the premiere of 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung', coming this July 17 at 8:55 PM KST!