Eun Ji Won shares a glimpse of the countless hours he spent recording his comeback title track

Eun Ji Won has shared a studio version teaser clip for his solo comeback title track, "I'm On Fire" feat. Blue.D.

In the dramatic, grainy teaser clip, the veteran idol can be seen struggling as he spends countless hours in the recording studio, listening to snippets of his title track over and over again to find the perfect version. By the end of the clip, you can also catch an audio preview of Eun Ji Won's killer hook.

Less than a week left until the release of Eun Ji Won's 6th full album, 'G1'!