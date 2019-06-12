Public petition submitted against YG Entertainment's alleged interference in B.I's drug investigation

A public petition against YG Entertainment's interference in former iKON member B.I's illegal drug case has been filed with the Anti-Corruption & Civil Rights Commission, reports stated on June 13.

Back in 2016, B.I (Kim Han Bin, 23) was mentioned as a potential buyer involved with female 'A', arrested for illegal drug dealing activities, as well as male 'C', arrested for illegal drug sales. However, in the middle of police investigations, 'A' took back her earlier mention of B.I and claimed that she never delivered drugs to him. Thus, police closed the case without additional inquiry into B.I's involvement.



In the case that the Anti-Corruption & Civil Rights Commission deems this petition valid, police will have to re-investigate the closed illegal drug case involved B.I, also inquiring into YG Entertainment's role in influencing the abrupt closure of the investigation.



