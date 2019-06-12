Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 9 days ago

Public petition submitted against YG Entertainment's alleged interference in B.I's drug investigation

A public petition against YG Entertainment's interference in former iKON member B.I's illegal drug case has been filed with the Anti-Corruption & Civil Rights Commission, reports stated on June 13.  

Back in 2016, B.I (Kim Han Bin, 23) was mentioned as a potential buyer involved with female 'A', arrested for illegal drug dealing activities, as well as male 'C', arrested for illegal drug sales. However, in the middle of police investigations, 'A' took back her earlier mention of B.I and claimed that she never delivered drugs to him. Thus, police closed the case without additional inquiry into B.I's involvement. 

In the case that the Anti-Corruption & Civil Rights Commission deems this petition valid, police will have to re-investigate the closed illegal drug case involved B.I, also inquiring into YG Entertainment's role in influencing the abrupt closure of the investigation. 

Stay tuned for updates. 

  1. B.I
T_F_F129 pts 9 days ago
9 days ago

Erm, I think the top YG/BI stans cheering this petition are misunderstanding its nature - this petition is protesting YG’s interference i.e. paying off the drug dealer in the 2016 investigations and colluding with the police to let B.I off the hook. This is not in support of BI’s innocence 🙄

3 more replies

39

DTRT6,058 pts 9 days ago
9 days ago

Now that's a petition I can support.


To those who think I have an anti-YG bias, let me make one thing clear:


I absolutely have an anti-YG bias because I have an absolute anti-criminal bias. I don't have any problem with YG performers who don't commit criminal acts and I think it's unfortunate they work for criminals.


I also have an anti-Seoul police bias because they are taking bribes in exchange for complicity in YG's criminals acts.


That said, BI did wrong in buying and using drugs but it's also clear YG threw him to the wolves in order to protect themselves from a greater drugs scandal. Drugs are everywhere in YG. That is a scandal that threatens to destroy the agency. Yang Hyun Suk will sacrifice as many idols as it takes to protect himself. A true coward.

2 more replies

