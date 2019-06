According to an exclusive report on June 13, rookie girl group (G)I-DLE is currently filming their comeback MV in the Gyeonggi vicinity!

The report also stated that (G)I-DLE recently confirmed their comeback date for June 26, set to join girl groups like fromis_9, Red Velvet, Cosmic Girls, and more in the summer comeback lineup.

Stay tuned for more information on (G)I-DLE's comeback!





[UPDATE] Cube Entertainment has confirmed (G)I-DLE's comeback date for June 26.