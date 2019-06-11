Popular dance Youtuber Go Toe Kyung says he almost fainted when he danced with NCT 127 in New York

Popular dance YouTuber Go Toe Kyung became famous for his clever and incredibly hilarious dance cover videos. Although Go Toe Kyung is a pharmacist during the day, his side passion is to upload dance videos. His channel has grown significantly since he started uploading videos and how boasts over 1.75 million subscribers.

Recently, Go Toe Kyung hosted Random Play Dance events around the world in which his fans could dance with him! His favorite moment was when NCT 127 actually appeared at the Random Play Dance event he was holding in New York's Washington Square back in April. NCT 127 was in New York at the time for their concert at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

He said:

"I was dancing to NCT's choreography in New York when all of a sudden NCT 127 showed up in front of my eyes. I thought my heart was going to stop (I nearly fainted). I couldn't believe that I was dancing in the same place with one of my favorite artists. I still go back and watch that video over and over again."

Check out the video of the event below.