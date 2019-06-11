Idols with beautiful monolids

Beauty standards tend to favor big eyes and double eyelids, and the K-Pop industry is no exception. However, these idols prove that monolids are just as charming as double eyelids.
Check out these idols who absolutely rock their monolids!
Red Velvet’s Seulgi
SHINee’s Onew
EXO’s Xiumin
iKON’s Bobby
BtoB’s Sungjae
TWICE’s Dahyun
MONSTA X’s Kihyun
Lovelyz’ Jisoo
CNBLUE’s Minhyuk
CL
DAY6 Wonpil
BTS Jin and Jimin
BTS RM & Taehyung
MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul
GOT7 JB & Jinyoung
Highlight’s Doojoon
Akdong Musician
SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo
2PM’s Junho
Block B's Zico
Infinite’s Sunggyu
Log in to comment