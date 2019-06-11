Idols with beautiful monolids

Beauty standards tend to favor big eyes and double eyelids, and the K-Pop industry is no exception. However, these idols prove that monolids are just as charming as double eyelids.

Check out these idols who absolutely rock their monolids!

Red Velvet’s Seulgi





SHINee’s Onew





EXO’s Xiumin





iKON’s Bobby





BtoB’s Sungjae





TWICE’s Dahyun





MONSTA X’s Kihyun





Lovelyz’ Jisoo

CNBLUE’s Minhyuk





CL





DAY6 Wonpil

BTS Jin and Jimin

BTS RM & Taehyung

MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul

GOT7 JB & Jinyoung





Highlight’s Doojoon







Akdong Musician





SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo





2PM’s Junho

Block B's Zico





Infinite’s Sunggyu



