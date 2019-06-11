Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Idols with beautiful monolids

AKP STAFF

Beauty standards tend to favor big eyes and double eyelids, and the K-Pop industry is no exception. However, these idols prove that monolids are just as charming as double eyelids. 

Check out these idols who absolutely rock their monolids!

Red Velvet’s Seulgi


SHINee’s Onew


EXO’s Xiumin


iKON’s Bobby


BtoB’s Sungjae


TWICE’s Dahyun


MONSTA X’s Kihyun


Lovelyz’ Jisoo

CNBLUE’s Minhyuk


CL


DAY6 Wonpil

BTS Jin and Jimin

BTS RM & Taehyung

MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul

GOT7 JB & Jinyoung


Highlight’s Doojoon




Akdong Musician


SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo


2PM’s Junho

Block B's Zico 


Infinite’s Sunggyu


This is a weird article: all idols with monolids are beautiful.

