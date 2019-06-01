1Team's Jehyun looks bored with hazy gray eyes in his individual comeback photos

Rookie boy group 1Team has revealed individual comeback teaser photos of member Jehyun, kicking back in a blue inflatable chair with a bored expression on his face.

The idol's hazy gray eyes stand out starkly against the bright blue of his inflatable chair in his unique concept photos, continuing the vivid color scheme from the other members' teaser images revealed earlier this week. 1Team's first ever comeback since their debut is set for this July 11, with the release of their 2nd mini album 'Just'.

Stay tuned for concept images of 1Team's final member Junghoon coming later this week, leading up to their comeback and mini fan-con!



