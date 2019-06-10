Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

211

81

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 12 days ago

BTS members give reporters a laugh with their quirky 'sunflower' airport fashion

AKP STAFF

The boys of BTS are trying out new airport looks!

BTS recently concluded the European leg of their stadium tour and returned to South Korea on June 10. Upon arrival, a number of media outlets captured members Jin, J-Hope, and Suga wearing silly sunflower headpieces.

Confused reporters writing about the fashion created a number of headlines, including: "BTS who has returned to the country in sunflower costumes, what's going on?," "Artists who have been made into sunflowers by global ARMY," and "Sunflower costume BTS, we are bulletproof flowers."

It was soon discovered that the members had transformed into sunflowers for an episode of 'Run BTS!,' the group's ongoing reality series.

Meanwhile, BTS will be kicking off their official global fan meeting 'Magic Shop' later this month.

Check out BTS's airport fashion photos below!

  1. (Bangtan Boys) BTS
  2. Jin
  3. j-hope
  4. SUGA
29 55,585 Share 72% Upvoted

41

Ricu2,308 pts 12 days ago 3
12 days ago

Hobi just being himself. We already knew he is a flower. Glad he doesn't hide it any longer.

Share

3 more replies

29

JiDrew313 pts 12 days ago 0
12 days ago

Can't wait for this episode of Run bts :DDDDDDDDD

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,518

allkpop in your Inbox