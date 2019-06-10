BTS members give reporters a laugh with their quirky 'sunflower' airport fashion

The boys of BTS are trying out new airport looks!

BTS recently concluded the European leg of their stadium tour and returned to South Korea on June 10. Upon arrival, a number of media outlets captured members Jin, J-Hope, and Suga wearing silly sunflower headpieces.

Confused reporters writing about the fashion created a number of headlines, including: "BTS who has returned to the country in sunflower costumes, what's going on?," "Artists who have been made into sunflowers by global ARMY," and "Sunflower costume BTS, we are bulletproof flowers."



It was soon discovered that the members had transformed into sunflowers for an episode of 'Run BTS!,' the group's ongoing reality series.



Meanwhile, BTS will be kicking off their official global fan meeting 'Magic Shop' later this month.

Check out BTS's airport fashion photos below!