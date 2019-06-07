tvN's 'Studio Vibes' decides to minimize Jang Jae In & Nam Tae Hyun's appearances

On June 7, the production staff of tvN's ongoing reality series 'Studio Vibes' released an official statement in response to Jang Jae In and Nam Tae Hyun's cheating controversy.

The staff relayed, "First, we also feel truly regretful after hearing news about Jang Jae In and Nam Tae Hyun, as the two stars initially got to know each other through 'Studio Vibes'. Regarding the ongoing broadcast, there was a lot of debate within our staff. Filming for 'Studio Vibes' wrapped up around the end of March, and the show has 2 more episodes remaining until its finale. We have decided to minimize the appearances of Jang Jae In and Nam Tae Hyun in the upcoming broadcasts, to the point where we do not hinder the genuine stories and emotions of our 10 musicians, but also to a point where we do not cause our viewers discomfort."

