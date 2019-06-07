Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Nam Tae Hyun responds to Jang Jae In's post about his alleged cheating

Nam Tae Hyun has respondedto Jang Jae In's post about his alleged cheating.

Nam Tae Hyun and Jang Jae In confirmed they were dating this past April, but with Jang Jae In's recent Instagram post accusing him of cheating, it appears their relationship is now over. On June 7, the South Club vocalist made the following Instagram post, which has since been deleted:

"Firstly, I apologize for causing trouble. I offer my deepest apologies to Jang Jae In and the person who messaged her. While it's clearly my fault, it's unfortunate the media is publishing untrue things without confirmation. I'm currently sorting things, and I will release a handwritten apology and explanation soon."

Stay tuned for updates. 

taichou_san804 pts 15 days ago 2
15 days ago

"its unfortunate the media is publishing untrue things without cofirmation" if this stuff is untrue why in the world u apologize for? or u mean the dating news with jae in is untrue?

13

katrine_m73 pts 15 days ago 7
15 days ago

Why are celebs always airing all their dirty laundry publicly on the internet, just fight in private and break up if one of you've been a cheating douchebag. Accusing, fighting and "apologising" on instagram? I'm tired

