Nam Tae Hyun responds to Jang Jae In's post about his alleged cheating

Nam Tae Hyun has respondedto Jang Jae In's post about his alleged cheating.



Nam Tae Hyun and Jang Jae In confirmed they were dating this past April, but with Jang Jae In's recent Instagram post accusing him of cheating, it appears their relationship is now over. On June 7, the South Club vocalist made the following Instagram post, which has since been deleted:





"Firstly, I apologize for causing trouble. I offer my deepest apologies to Jang Jae In and the person who messaged her. While it's clearly my fault, it's unfortunate the media is publishing untrue things without confirmation. I'm currently sorting things, and I will release a handwritten apology and explanation soon."





Stay tuned for updates.