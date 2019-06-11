Momoland's Yeonwoo says her nickname was 'goddess' during her school days + mentions her minimal beauty care

Momoland's Yeonwoo recently sat down for a photo shoot and interview with 'bnt' and charmed with her cheerful personality and cat-like visuals.

In the interview, Yeonwoo talks about her popularity at Seoul Performing Arts High School, saying that her nickname was "goddess." She also talks about her routine for maintaining her beauty, stating that she does not take extra measures besides dieting for a short period before comebacks. Her goals for 2019 are to be happy and healthy and to develop into a stronger person.

Check out the pictures from her pictorial below.