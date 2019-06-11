Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

27

39

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 11 days ago

Momoland's Yeonwoo says her nickname was 'goddess' during her school days + mentions her minimal beauty care

AKP STAFF

Momoland's Yeonwoo recently sat down for a photo shoot and interview with 'bnt' and charmed with her cheerful personality and cat-like visuals.

In the interview, Yeonwoo talks about her popularity at Seoul Performing Arts High School, saying that her nickname was "goddess." She also talks about her routine for maintaining her beauty, stating that she does not take extra measures besides dieting for a short period before comebacks. Her goals for 2019 are to be happy and healthy and to develop into a stronger person.

Check out the pictures from her pictorial below.

  1. Yeonwoo
6 12,957 Share 41% Upvoted

3

8_8555 pts 11 days ago 0
11 days ago

didnt she say that she was fat in high school ..?

Share

2

taichou_san804 pts 11 days ago 0
11 days ago

she look like the actress go jun hee

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,396

allkpop in your Inbox