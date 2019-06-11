Kwak Jung Eun talks about throwing a party celebrating 10 years since her divorce

Reporter Kwak Jung Eun appeared as a guest on the June 11 broadcast of 'Video Star' alongside other female broadcasters. She talked about how she used to write a column regarding her thoughts on her divorce before she started appearing on talk shows.

She stated that "it has been about 10 years since my divorce. It was a hurtful but important memory for me, and I acknowledge that I grew a lot from it. I felt like I was being reborn as a person so I held a party to celebrate."

Kwak Jung Eun is a well-known sex columnist and formerly appeared as a regular panelist on JTBC's 'Witch Hunt.'