Posted by porst AKP STAFF 5 hours ago

MAMAMOO’s Hwa Sa chosen as new model for Caribbean Bay

It was officially announced today that Hwa Sa has been chosen as the new model for the water park Caribbean Bay! Along with the announcement, they released some photos from the new ad campaign. One photo shows her sitting in front of the fan while trying to beat the heat. In the other photo, she shows off her healthy beauty in a red swimsuit.

Hwa Sa has been enjoying massive popularity recently for her confident and charismatic image on stage and friendly, easy-going personality on variety shows. This latest ad campaign comes after a string of ads for food and drink products, consumer electronics, and cosmetics.

She really has nice body.

Great choice

