LE shows off her gorgeous figure in a hot pink bikini



EXID’s LE has shared some gorgeous summer fun pictures of herself while on vacation in Bali. In the pictures posted to Instagram, she can been seen enjoying the sun and showing off her killer hourglass figure in a neon pink bikini. The caption reads, "FOREVER YOUNG AND SUMMER".



LE is enjoying some vacation time after finishing promotions for EXID’s latest mini-album ‘WE’. It was revealed last month that EXID would be going on hiatus after Hani and Junghwa left their agency, Banana Culture Entertainment.