Posted by porst AKP STAFF 6 hours ago

LE shows off her gorgeous figure in a hot pink bikini

EXID’s LE has shared some gorgeous summer fun pictures of herself while on vacation in Bali. In the pictures posted to Instagram, she can been seen enjoying the sun and showing off her killer hourglass figure in a neon pink bikini. The caption reads, "FOREVER YOUNG AND SUMMER".


LE is enjoying some vacation time after finishing promotions for EXID’s latest mini-album ‘WE’. It was revealed last month that EXID would be going on hiatus after Hani and Junghwa left their agency, Banana Culture Entertainment.

  1. EXID
  2. LE
shikey-3 pts 8 minutes ago
8 minutes ago

Get those vitamin jade

love_isplus211,161 pts 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Love seeing kpop girlies in bikinis and getting that vitamin D 😩

