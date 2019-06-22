New ‘Hotel Deluna’ teaser reveals IU’s first impressions of Yeo Jin Goo

tvN has released another teaser for their upcoming fantasy drama ‘Hotel Deluna’. In the latest teaser, IU’s character, the cursed owner of a ghostly hotel, tells us her first impressions of Yeo Jin Goo’s character, the elite hotelier who takes over as manager of the hotel.

She says “When we first met, he acted like he didn’t know me, so I stuck a ghost on him. His surprised expressions were cute, so I saved him. But because he was a little educated, he wouldn’t stop nagging me. That’s why I like him.”

In the background, Yeo Jin Goo can be heard mentioning his “Harvard MBA” and at the end he says, “I think about you a lot.”

This teaser reveals a little bit more about their relationship and how it might develop over the course of this horror-romance. ‘Hotel Deluna’ is set to premiere on July 13th. Stay tuned!