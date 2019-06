Kim Chung Ha has released the third and final photo teaser for her upcoming mini-album ‘Flourishing’. This time around she looks stunning bathed in pink light, wearing a flowy black skirt. Her hair, styled with bangs and loose waves, gives her a timeless look.

In this coming week, she will be dropping the track list and two music video teasers. Her 4th mini-album ‘Flourishing’ is set to drop on June 24th at 6PM KST.

Stay tuned!