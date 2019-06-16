Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 6 days ago

BTS' Jungkook blocks incoming calls from sasaengs during 'V Live'

AKP STAFF

BTS' Jungkook called out 'sasaengs' for the first time during a livestream.

On June 17 KST, Jungkook communicated with his fans through a 'V Live' session held by himself, enjoying the time after the fanmeet with a glass of wine. Jungkook named the session, 'Relaxing Drink After Happy Times':

But during the live stream, Jungkook's attention was momentarily diverted when he received a sudden call through his phone. Instead of taking the call or remaining silent, Jungkook looked down on his phone screen and told the viewers on the spot: "This is a call from a fan. It's saying, 'you're doing a V live, and I called just to check.' What I do is, I immediately block this call. I actually get a lot of calls from sasaeng fans."

After witnessing Jungkook's way of handling the situation and calling out such invasive fans, ARMYs on Twitter left ripples of reactions supporting the BTS member.


What do you think of this issue?

 

kas7ia1,128 pts 6 days ago 0
6 days ago

I'm glad that he addressed this issue.

changminbaby4,522 pts 6 days ago 2
6 days ago

I'm not surprised but so disappointed about the lack of privacy.. Wonder if there is a way to stop this.. I don't think changing his number is a solution because it's just a matter of time before they know his number again

