BTS' Jungkook blocks incoming calls from sasaengs during 'V Live'

BTS' Jungkook called out 'sasaengs' for the first time during a livestream.

On June 17 KST, Jungkook communicated with his fans through a 'V Live' session held by himself, enjoying the time after the fanmeet with a glass of wine. Jungkook named the session, 'Relaxing Drink After Happy Times':

But during the live stream, Jungkook's attention was momentarily diverted when he received a sudden call through his phone. Instead of taking the call or remaining silent, Jungkook looked down on his phone screen and told the viewers on the spot: "This is a call from a fan. It's saying, 'you're doing a V live, and I called just to check.' What I do is, I immediately block this call. I actually get a lot of calls from sasaeng fans."

jungkook received a call from a sasaeng in the middle of his vlive & admitted that he gets a lot of phone calls from “sasaeng FANS” but block them right away. this is the first time bts has ever called them out, i hope y’all know he hates your saesang ass pic.twitter.com/qKhwhtBOom — (@jjk_widoww2) June 16, 2019

After witnessing Jungkook's way of handling the situation and calling out such invasive fans, ARMYs on Twitter left ripples of reactions supporting the BTS member.

I feel so proud cause he spoke up for himself pic.twitter.com/9pqqC9GvFD — Stan talent 사랑 (@TrashStanner) June 16, 2019

Good that he spoke about it. People should respect their privacy! — Fanny (@fanzuki) June 16, 2019



