Nam Tae Hyun returns to Instagram after cheating controversy

Nam Tae Hyun has posted a picture of himself on Instagram for the first time since Jang Jae In accused him of cheating earlier this month. In the new post, he is seen staring powerfully into the camera. The accusations caused a wave of controversy which did not easily die down. As a result, he was completely edited out of tvN’s ‘Studio Vibes’ and dropped out of his role in the musical ‘Mephisto’.

In a now deleted Instagram post, Jang Jae In revealed earlier this week that they had talked and resolved their issues. This new post seems to signal that he is ready to move on from this controversy.

Meanwhile, Nam Tae Hyun will be holding solo concerts this weekend and next weekend.