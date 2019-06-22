Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

19

27

News
Posted by porst AKP STAFF 10 hours ago

Nam Tae Hyun returns to Instagram after cheating controversy

AKP STAFF

Nam Tae Hyun has posted a picture of himself on Instagram for the first time since Jang Jae In accused him of cheating earlier this month. In the new post, he is seen staring powerfully into the camera. The accusations caused a wave of controversy which did not easily die down. As a result, he was completely edited out of tvN’s ‘Studio Vibes’ and dropped out of his role in the musical ‘Mephisto’.

In a now deleted Instagram post, Jang Jae In revealed earlier this week that they had talked and resolved their issues. This new post seems to signal that he is ready to move on from this controversy.

Meanwhile, Nam Tae Hyun will be holding solo concerts this weekend and next weekend. 

  1. Nam Tae Hyun
4 6,909 Share 41% Upvoted

3

BIGBANG_VIP_4eva670 pts 4 hours ago 0
4 hours ago

He cheated on HER NOT YOU!! Jane has spoken out and stated that they’ve spoken and are wanting to move past this.... This is between him and her and it’s not up to us to dictate their feelings....

If she is ready to move past this, then respect her feelings

How you would deal with it is not going to be the same as how someone else will

It’s nice to see support for her but to continue to go against her wishes is not respecting her whatsoever

Share

0

Alllovehere179 pts 8 hours ago 0
8 hours ago

Dang he really bounce back quick💀😂

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

B.I, Yang Hyun Suk
Video: What Do Koreans Think Of The YG Scandals?
18 hours ago   40   13,627

allkpop in your Inbox