Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

24

10

Original Content
Posted by LeJulie AKP STAFF 2 days ago

When Idols served Fanservice to the Max

AKP STAFF

We all know KPOP idols to be loving and considerate to those that support and love them the most: their fans. Whenever idols get the chance, they’ll do what they can to surprise their fans in the most heartwarming and sweet ways to remind their fans of their love. 

Here are some of the sweetest ways idols have shown fans how much they mean to them.

1) BTS Ellen Show


    2) Jinhwan Street Gremlin


      3) HyunA the Barista


        4) EXO Backhugging Fans


        5) GOT7 Tickets


        6) Jay Park Hair Stylist


        7) TWICE's Japan Surprise 


        8) GFriend and the Dedicated Fan


        9) A Red Velvet Visit


        10) The Fan's Dream, Taeyang recognizes me

        1. BLACKPINK
        2. (Bangtan Boys) BTS
        3. GFriend (Girlfriend)
        4. GOT7
        5. iKON
        6. Jay Park
        7. TWICE
        8. HyunA
        1 14,502 Share 71% Upvoted

        2

        bts4ever33357 pts 2 days ago 0
        2 days ago

        Oh my gosh!!!! So sweet of all the artists to do something special for their fans. 😭 My only dying wish.....to meet BTS in person! 😭 I would die happy...! 😍

        Share
        Eunji, Ailee, Suhyun, Chen, Yuju, Taeyeon, IU, Taeil, Wendy, Jonghyun, Hyolyn, Changmin, Sunyoul, Leo
        Idols who always nail their high notes
        2 hours ago   15   10,671
        Eunji, Ailee, Suhyun, Chen, Yuju, Taeyeon, IU, Taeil, Wendy, Jonghyun, Hyolyn, Changmin, Sunyoul, Leo
        Idols who always nail their high notes
        2 hours ago   15   10,671

        allkpop in your Inbox