Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

18

4

News
Posted by porst AKP STAFF 13 days ago

Jung Hae In and INFINITE’s Woohyun congratulate South Korean soccer team for electrifying win over Senegal in U-20 World Cup quarterfinals

AKP STAFF


The South Korean U-20 team has made it to the semifinals of the U-20 World Cup for the first time in 36 years in a thrilling win over Senegal. The game was filled with excitement as the team came back from behind to force extra time and ultimately ended in a riveting penalty shootout.

Jung Hae In, who is currently starring in ‘One Spring Night’ wrote on his Instagram, “120 minutes of fighting spirit. I am so moved by the Korea Republic players..!”


Meanwhile, INFINITE's Woohyun tweeted, “For the first time in 36 years, amazing TT TT final four!!! Let’s go!! #KoreaRepublic #soccer #u20 #worldcup”. To this a fan replied, “It’s even more meaningful because it is the day of INFINITE’s 9th anniversary.

Congratulations to the Korean U-20 team!

  1. Woohyun
  2. Jung Hae In
1 5,718 Share 82% Upvoted

0

Tommyjay35 pts 13 days ago 0
13 days ago

The SK soccer teams are very underrated. Speed counts, and Korea has plenty of speed. Soccer in general is moving more to smaller and speedier, as the quicker teams are beating up the bigger power teams more and more each year.

Share
misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,557

allkpop in your Inbox