Jung Hae In and INFINITE’s Woohyun congratulate South Korean soccer team for electrifying win over Senegal in U-20 World Cup quarterfinals



The South Korean U-20 team has made it to the semifinals of the U-20 World Cup for the first time in 36 years in a thrilling win over Senegal. The game was filled with excitement as the team came back from behind to force extra time and ultimately ended in a riveting penalty shootout.

Jung Hae In, who is currently starring in ‘One Spring Night’ wrote on his Instagram, “120 minutes of fighting spirit. I am so moved by the Korea Republic players..!”





Meanwhile, INFINITE's Woohyun tweeted, “For the first time in 36 years, amazing TT TT final four!!! Let’s go!! #KoreaRepublic #soccer #u20 #worldcup”. To this a fan replied, “It’s even more meaningful because it is the day of INFINITE’s 9th anniversary.”

Congratulations to the Korean U-20 team!