Jung Dong Ha took BTS's hit 2017 track "DNA" from pop to rock on 'Immortal Song'.



On the June 29th 'First Half of 2019' special, Jung Dong Ha was up on stage as the first performer, and the audience looked forward to what he had to bring as the singer with the most wins on 'Immortal Song' in 2019. The rock singer brought his explosive vocals to the stage, and he impressed even further with his rap.



Though Jung Dong Ha rocked the audience, it was 2AM's Changmin who took the final trophy.



Check out Jung Dong Ha's performance and the original song below!



