2AM's Changmin rose up on the 'First Half of 2019' special of 'Immortal Song'.



The June 29th installment of the competitive show covered all the top winners of 2019 so far, and as the sixth performer up, Changmin covered Na Hoon Ah's 1983 hit "Weeds". The 2AM member took the song about rising up to the next level, and the audience got on their feet as well.



In the end, Changmin took the final trophy with 424 points, beating Monni by just 2 points.



Watch Changmin's performance and the original below!

