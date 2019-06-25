Jin Hua touches hearts with his consideration to Ham So Won's tears after pregnancy issues

Jin Hua (24) is an amazing husband and he touched tears with his considerate act towards his wife.

On the June 25 broadcast of 'Flavor of Wife,' Ham So Won (43) starts to cry when her pregnancy test comes out negative. The couple is trying to have a second child and the negative result resulted in Ham So Won being emotional and in tears. Jin Hua comforted his wife using kind and gentle words, telling her that it would be ok and that these things take time.



His actions also caused panelist members to burst into tears as well. Check out the clip below.