BTS praised for participating in government event on their day off without any pay

BTS continues to impress netizens with their kind actions.

A former presidential advisory aide, Tak Hyun Min, said that the group had come to last year's Korea France Friendship Concert hosted by the government that he organized. He revealed this on a recent political podcast 'Yoo Si Min's Alileo,' Although the boys had exactly one day off, they flew to France to perform at the concert before the President Moon Jae In's summit with Emmanuel Macron. BTS didn't accept any payment except the presidential wristwatches for their performance.

Netizens commented:

"Wow... I'm not surprised because it's BTS."

"They only accepted watches to perform on their only day off..."

"They did it to promote our culture, not just to promote politics."

Although most celebrities try to distance themselves from politics, BTS doesn't shy away from doing what they can to better society! Their kind act which as surfaced through this podcast has many netizens praising the boys for their thoughtfulness. Check out the segment below.