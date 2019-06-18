Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 4 days ago

TVXQ's Yunho shows off his variety chops on Park Joon Hyung's 'Wassup Man'

TVXQ's Yunho appeared on the longest ever episode on Park Joon Hyung's Youtube channel, 'Wassup Man.'

Yunho, who is currently promoting his new album 'True Colors' showed his variety chops and high energy to match Park Joon Hyung's enthusiasm on the newest episode of 'Wassup Man.'  The two celebrities visited Namdaemun market, interacted with some citizens, and ate some braised horsetail!

Although it's been 16 years since his debut, Yunho still shows energy and enthusiasm as if he was a rookie! Check out the entertaining video above. 

thealigirl8996 pts 2 days ago
2 days ago

i love that Yunho has sunbaes who adore him

Siri1232,429 pts 4 days ago
4 days ago

Finally there are subs, already watched this once but I'm gonna watch again with subs 💕

