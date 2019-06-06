Jang Jae In asks Nam Tae Hyun's fans to stop sending her threatening messages

Some time after exposing singer Nam Tae Hyun for cheating on her with other women via her Instagram, singer/song-writer Jang Jae In took to her Instagram story again on June 7 to ask fans of Nam Tae Hyun to stop sending her threatening messages.

After appearing together on tvN variety program 'Studio Vibes', Jang Jae In and Nam Tae Hyun went public with their relationship back in April. However, according to Jang Jae In's recent Instagram posts, Nam Tae Hyun has been cheating with numerous women on the side, as the women themselves contacted Jang Jae In, claiming that they were victimized.

Once news of Nam Tae Hyun's possible two-timing became a hot issue among media outlets, some fans of Nam Tae Hyun began sending Jang Jae In threatening or derogatory messages.

One fan wrote, "If you have issues in a relationship, just resolve it on your own. If you make it a public execution like this, does it really make you feel better?" Another fan wrote, "Jae In, are you so happy right now?... Well, you were pretty much crawling on the floor in terms of popularity, so you wanted to get higher even if it meant stepping on Tae Hyun's head to do so, but that's not how people should be.... In truth, these past few months and these next few months were really important for Tae Hyun but being with you, it's all already gone up in smoke."

In response to such messages from Nam Tae Hyun's fans, Jang Jae In said, "I spoke up because it is plenty a public issue, very well aware of the negative aftereffects it could also have on me. Tae Hyun's fans, please stop."

In her most recent Instagram story post, Jang Jae In seemed to be referring to the same topic of Nam Tae Hyun cheating, as she wrote, "You even messed with people from other fields, not just the music industry..."

Meanwhile, Nam Tae Hyun's side has yet to release any statements regarding the ongoing issue.