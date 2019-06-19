Idols who used to be trainees under Big Hit Entertainment

It’s common for there to be many changes to the lineup before a K-Pop group debuts. Before BTS debuted as a seven-member group consisting of RM, Jungkook, V, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga, and Jin, a number of current artists were trainees at Big Hit Entertainment. Check out some of these idols who were former Big Hit Entertainment trainees!

Ahn Hyung Seob

Yuehua Entertainment’s Ahn Hyung Seob competed on the second season of ‘Produce 101.’ Prior to joining Yuehua Entertainment, however, he was a trainee at Big Hit Entertainment!

Cherry Bullet’s Chaerin

Cherry Bullet’s lead vocalist trained under Big Hit Entertainment in 2012. In fact, she was friends with BTS’ Jungkook and Big Hit Entertainment producer Adora.

ONF’s Laun

Laun is the main dancer of ONF, and is well-known for his excellent performance on ‘Mix Nine.’ At the age of 14, he trained with the other BTS members as a Big Hit Entertainment trainee.

Sojin (former 9Muses)

Sojin, a former member of 9Muses and current actress under SE M&M, used to be a trainee at Big Hit Entertainment before they changed their policy to not accept female trainees.

JBJ95’s Sang Gyun

The rapper in the duo JBJ95, Sang Gyun was a trainee at Big Hit Entertainment. In fact, he was supposed to debut in a group with BTS’ RM.

GFriend’s SinB and Eunha

Before the two debuted as members of GFriend, SinB and Eunha were both Big Hit Entertainment trainees. SinB trained for five years while Eunha trained for just one year.

KNK’s Inseong and Seoham

Both Inseong and Seoham were Big Hit Entertainment trainees before debuting with KNK. Seoham not only trained with the BTS members but also later trained with the GOT7 members at JYP Entertainment.

Supreme Boi

Supreme Boi is well-known for being one of the founding members of BTS, although he left before the group debuted. He still works with Big Hit Entertainment as a producer however.

Ladies’ Code’s Zuny

Back when there were female trainees at Big Hit Entertainment, Ladies’ Code’s leader, Zuny, was among the few female trainees!

Kidoh (former Topp Dogg)

Kidoh was a trainee under Big Hit Entertainment for one year, and was even teammates with BTS’ RM before he left and joined Topp Dogg.

Boy’s Republic’s Suwoong

Boy’s Republic’s Suwoong originally trained to debut as a member of BTS. As a result, he’s close to the members of BTS, especially Jungkook!

Iron

Rapper Iron was actually part of the original BTS lineup before he left to pursue his solo career. He was actually supposed to be in a duo with BTS’ RM!