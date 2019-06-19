Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 3 days ago

Hyomin wows netizens with her glamorous figure during her travels

Hyomin certainly has a "Nice Body" and her recent Instagram pictures definitely show it. 

The T-ARA member was seen posing in various places during her travels including Africa and Abu Dhabi. In her recent post taken at Louvre Abu Dhabi, she poses elegantly in a form-fitting dress in front of the 'Napoleon Crossing the Alps' painting. She looks happy, healthy, and effortlessly beautiful. 

Her caption states: 

"Every space and piece of work was delicate. Everything was perfect at this exhibit. A place that I want to come back to, Abu Dhabi Lourve."

What do you think of Hyomin's look? 

pink_oracle2,931 pts 3 days ago 0
3 days ago

Hyominnie preserving our innocence.

thealigirl8996 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

i'm dying at her censoring the private parts

