Han Hye Jin makes jaws drop with her black & white 'Harper's Bazaar' pictorial, celebrating her 20th debut anniversary

Top model Han Hye Jin celebrated her 20th anniversary since debut like the powerful, commandeering model that she is - with a jaw-dropping pictorial!

In the upcoming July issue of 'Harper's Bazaar', Han Hye Jin carried out a series of unique pictorials for a special, double-cover release. In her stark, black and white cover pictorial series, Han Hye Jin accentuated her model-line by painting her full body in a dark paint, wowing all with her toned physique from head to toe.

Han Hye Jin revealed after the photoshoot, "I started toning my body about two months before. Solely for this specific pictorial. I was more focussed than ever in toning my body this time around. I thought the concept would be fun, and sure enough, it was. I'm happy that all of the preparation for his photoshoot paid off, and I'm happier than the photos came out great. Such a photoshoot can't just happen because I want it to. I can only carry out my duties as a model to the fullest if there's a great team to back me up. I'm thankful."



You can find Han Hye Jin's full, charismatic black and white pictorial for the July issue of 'Harper's Bazaar', as well as previews of the colored cover pictorial, below.