Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Jinyoung says goodbye for a while with a cool selca as he enlists today

Singer/actor Jinyoung (28) is enlisting for his mandatory service today, June 20. 

After completing his 4-week basic training, Jinyoung will serve as a public service worker for the duration of his mandatory service, due to a rupture injury in his shoulder. The singer/actor wished to enlist quietly, and so the location and time of his enlistment will remain private. 

Jinyoung chose to say goodbye to his fans for a short while through a cool selca shared via his label's official SNS, sporting a simple army crew cut. Best of luck to Jinyoung during his mandatory service!

AgataCombs43 pts 2 days ago
2 days ago

wish him health and hope things go well in the military , look forward to his return :)

mipcy913 pts 2 days ago
2 days ago

Wow he rock that short hairstyle.

