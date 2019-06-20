Jinyoung says goodbye for a while with a cool selca as he enlists today

Singer/actor Jinyoung (28) is enlisting for his mandatory service today, June 20.

After completing his 4-week basic training, Jinyoung will serve as a public service worker for the duration of his mandatory service, due to a rupture injury in his shoulder. The singer/actor wished to enlist quietly, and so the location and time of his enlistment will remain private.

Jinyoung chose to say goodbye to his fans for a short while through a cool selca shared via his label's official SNS, sporting a simple army crew cut. Best of luck to Jinyoung during his mandatory service!