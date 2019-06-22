Go Ah Sung calls out Sung Si Kyung over the environment on ‘Battle Trip’

On the most recent episode of KBS2’s ‘Battle Trip’, actresses Go Ah Sung and Ryu Hyun Kyung headed to Palau for a beautiful summer vacation. While watching the footage with the MC’s, Go Ah Sung took a little jab at Sung Si Kyung for his attitude regarding the environment.

It started when Go Ah Sung explained, “In Palau, if you want to go into the beach, you have to pay an environmental tax. Once you pay the environmental tax, you can use the beach for ten days.” The tax amounts to around 50 USD.

To this Sung Si Kyung replied, “It’s not a swimming pool, but it’s 56000 won to go in the water.”

Then Ryu Hyun Kyung said, “Doesn’t that make you feel better?” to which he replied, “The environment will feel better, but my pocket’s situation will get worse.”

After hearing this, Go Ah Sung shut him down saying, “You couldn’t even do that for the environment?”

Hopefully, Sung Si Kyung has learned his lesson!