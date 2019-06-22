Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

101

72

News
Posted by porst AKP STAFF 8 hours ago

BTS’s ‘Boy With Luv’ music video passes 400 million views setting new record

AKP STAFF

At around 1:37 am KST on June 23rd, the “Boy With Luv” music video passed 400 million views! With this new addition, BTS now have nine music videos with over 400 million views which is a new record among all K-pop artists.

Previously, “Boy With Luv” gained over 74.6 million views in 24 hours, setting three Guinness World Records: the most watched K-pop music video in 24 hours, the most watched music video on YouTube in 24 hours, and the most watched YouTube video in 24 hours. Afterwards, it went on to reach 100 million views in 37 hours and 37 minutes, setting the record for the shortest amount of time to 100 million views on YouTube.

Congratulations to BTS!

  1. (Bangtan Boys) BTS
17 7,607 Share 58% Upvoted

5

anything164 pts 6 hours ago 1
6 hours ago

congratulations BTS from a blink!

Share

1 more reply

5

Nochudaisy6 pts 8 hours ago 0
8 hours ago

Congrats the armys that worked hard to stream the video <3

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

B.I, Yang Hyun Suk
Video: What Do Koreans Think Of The YG Scandals?
18 hours ago   40   13,627

allkpop in your Inbox