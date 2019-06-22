BTS’s ‘Boy With Luv’ music video passes 400 million views setting new record

At around 1:37 am KST on June 23rd, the “Boy With Luv” music video passed 400 million views! With this new addition, BTS now have nine music videos with over 400 million views which is a new record among all K-pop artists.

Previously, “Boy With Luv” gained over 74.6 million views in 24 hours, setting three Guinness World Records: the most watched K-pop music video in 24 hours, the most watched music video on YouTube in 24 hours, and the most watched YouTube video in 24 hours. Afterwards, it went on to reach 100 million views in 37 hours and 37 minutes, setting the record for the shortest amount of time to 100 million views on YouTube.

Congratulations to BTS!

