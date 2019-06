(G)I-DLE rolled out more individual comeback teasers.

Just a day ago, the Cube Entertainment girl group dropped video teasers for Minnie and Yuqi, which were followed by Soojin and Shuhua's teasers today. For each video, the member leaned on the car and shot the camera a powerful gaze as it inched closer!

Stay tuned until June 26 for the full release of (G)I-DLE's "Uh-Oh". What do you think of the beat?