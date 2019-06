"Uh-Oh" is going to be a total bop and the individual video teasers released today prove it.

(G)I-DLE released individual video teasers for Minnie and Yuqi today. The girls are seen sporting girl crush images with charismatic outfits. The song is a groovy midtempo bop that has Neverlands moving to the beat!

What do you think of the teasers? Check them out below.