Dua Lipa shows BLACKPINK some love in new ‘BLACKPINK DIARIES’

The latest episode of ‘BLACKPINK DIARIES’ goes behind-the-scenes at BLACKPINK’s Newark concert where Dua Lipa made a surprise appearance. The episode explains how Dua Lipa ended up performing at the concert and gives a peek into how they bonded backstage.



Dua Lipa ends the video with a lovely message for BLACKPINK: “Queens, I love you. You guys are so amazing, so talented, so beautiful, and I can’t wait to see what the world has in store for you. Sending you lots of love!"

