Dua Lipa shows BLACKPINK some love in new ‘BLACKPINK DIARIES’

The latest episode of ‘BLACKPINK DIARIES’ goes behind-the-scenes at BLACKPINK’s Newark concert where Dua Lipa made a surprise appearance. The episode explains how Dua Lipa ended up performing at the concert and gives a peek into how they bonded backstage.


Dua Lipa ends the video with a lovely message for BLACKPINK: “Queens, I love you. You guys are so amazing, so talented, so beautiful, and I can’t wait to see what the world has in store for you. Sending you lots of love!"

Check out the video above!

Hermand209
58 minutes ago

So nice of Dua Lipa to come and perform together with Black Pink. Thank you for supporting our girls.

sugen12723
22 minutes ago

DuaPink is the revolution ✊🏻

