News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 11 days ago

Fans crash servers trying to buy tickets for Psy's 'Summer Swag' Concert despite controversy

Psy's ticket sales for his upcoming summer concert caused servers to crash, demonstrating that the scandal that he was associated with YG's alleged prostitution activities has not affected his popularity. 

The demand was so high that even the apps used to purchase tickets were crashing.

Psy's 'Summer Swag' concert happens annually and is incredibly popular. This summer, the popular artist is planning to showcase songs from his upcoming album due to release in the beginning of July. This is one of the reasons why the demand for tickets is so high.

vaxanne92 11 days ago
11 days ago

The same madness every year. Psy's concert is the highlight of summer concerts. Go attend one if you get the chance.

peladocarlos 10 days ago
10 days ago

The thing is simple, people belive in him, not in YG, and since he left the company they don't consider him to be part of the controversy...

