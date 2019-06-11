Broadcaster Seo Yuri reveals that she will be getting married, fiance makes a surprise appearance on 'Video Star'

Seo Yuri made a surprise announcement on the June 11 broadcast of 'Video Star,' stating that she was going to get married and brought her future husband, Choi Byung Kil to the show!

Choi Byung Kil is a drama PD in his early 40s. He worked at MBC until two months ago but is currently focusing on a jazz album under the artist name Ashburn.

The happy couple said that they would not be having a wedding ceremony but will officially register their marriage on August 14, which is also Choi Byun Kil's birthday.