Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

3

4

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 40 minutes ago

Fans blast PR team for using Jooheon to gather likes

AKP STAFF

Monbebes are not happy with MONSTA X's PR team for doing this to Jooheon.

The MONSTA X official Twitter page made a tweet on June 25 that asked for likes in exchange for Jooheon releasing another dance video for the group's recently released single with French Montana titled "WHO DO U LOVE." 


The official MONSTA X Twitter account wrote, "If this tweet gets 100K likes, #JOOHONEY will do another #WODOULOVE dance video." As of this writing, the tweet in question has received 84,000 likes.


Fans have surmised that the tweet was written by a PR team, stating that it was unprofessional to use Jooheon to try to get likes. 

It seems like Monbebes want their idols to be happy and in control of what they do! What are your thoughts on this situation? 

  1. MONSTA X
  2. Jooheon
1 2,148 Share 43% Upvoted

2

pink_oracle3,045 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

Seems like an overreaction to me.

Share
misc.
Watch Mnet's 'Produce x 101' episode 9 Live!
5 hours ago   0   3,561

allkpop in your Inbox