Fans blast PR team for using Jooheon to gather likes

Monbebes are not happy with MONSTA X's PR team for doing this to Jooheon.

The MONSTA X official Twitter page made a tweet on June 25 that asked for likes in exchange for Jooheon releasing another dance video for the group's recently released single with French Montana titled "WHO DO U LOVE."





The official MONSTA X Twitter account wrote, "If this tweet gets 100K likes, #JOOHONEY will do another #WODOULOVE dance video." As of this writing, the tweet in question has received 84,000 likes.







Fans have surmised that the tweet was written by a PR team, stating that it was unprofessional to use Jooheon to try to get likes.

man they’re not some kind of attention seeker this is really different from their style, mx give us what we want without us begging them to. ss better drop eshy he literally gave mx the shittiest pr team — incorrect monsta x (@incorrectmonx) June 25, 2019

Not that I don't love Joohoney but I just redo my like and retweet. If the pr team are going to do it like that, then I prefer to watch things that Joohoney and other members likes to do, and not what the pr team makes them do. — 💞Love♥️Monsta X💓⋈♥️💞 (@love_monsta_x_) June 25, 2019

This is so unprofessional... MX KINGS take the control of this account back...

if other peeps who aint mbb see such tweets from the MX account... it’s not gonna be a good impression... — Melo ⋈ 누누곰🐻❤️ (@shownubear618) June 25, 2019

It seems like Monbebes want their idols to be happy and in control of what they do! What are your thoughts on this situation?