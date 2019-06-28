Fans blast PR team for using Jooheon to gather likes

Monbebes are not happy with MONSTA X's PR team for doing this to Jooheon.
The MONSTA X official Twitter page made a tweet on June 25 that asked for likes in exchange for Jooheon releasing another dance video for the group's recently released single with French Montana titled "WHO DO U LOVE."
The official MONSTA X Twitter account wrote, "If this tweet gets 100K likes, #JOOHONEY will do another #WODOULOVE dance video." As of this writing, the tweet in question has received 84,000 likes.
Fans have surmised that the tweet was written by a PR team, stating that it was unprofessional to use Jooheon to try to get likes.
It seems like Monbebes want their idols to be happy and in control of what they do! What are your thoughts on this situation?
