Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 18 minutes ago

Ha Jung Woo purchases a 12.7 billion KRW (~10.9 million USD) Starbucks building

Actor Ha Jung Woo is investing in real estate.

The actor was reported to have bought a 12.7 billion KRW (~10.9 million USD) building in Songpa province that has Starbucks businesses running on all the floors. 

The purchase took place this past January. This building is reportedly the third building that has Starbucks businesses under his ownership. This particular building has a drive-through as well. 

Ha Jung Woo's assets in real estate properties alone are valued at around 30 billion KRW (25.9 million USD). Netizens are abuzz discussing his vast wealth. 

jokbal_is_yum 7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago

Hey, smart move.
Looks fade, careers fade - but real estate outlives you.

