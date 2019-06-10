Enlistment day arrives for Hyungsik





Hyungsik will report to boot camp for basic training today as he begins his mandatory military service. It was revealed in April that Hyungsik would be enlisting as a conscripted military police officer to carry out his duty to the country.

Hyungsik has previously experienced military life through the show ‘Real Men’ where he earned recognition with the nickname “baby soldier.” Hopefully, this experience will help things go smoothly for him.

Hyungsik is scheduled to be discharged from the military on January 4th, 2021. Best of luck to Hyungsik!