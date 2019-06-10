Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by porst AKP STAFF 12 days ago

Enlistment day arrives for Hyungsik

Hyungsik will report to boot camp for basic training today as he begins his mandatory military service. It was revealed in April that Hyungsik would be enlisting as a conscripted military police officer to carry out his duty to the country.

Hyungsik has previously experienced military life through the show ‘Real Men’ where he earned recognition with the nickname “baby soldier.” Hopefully, this experience will help things go smoothly for him.

Hyungsik is scheduled to be discharged from the military on January 4th, 2021. Best of luck to Hyungsik!

sahithyaaj56 12 days ago
12 days ago

Strong woman Do Bong Soon seems like it was released yesterday when it's already been 2 years. Even tho you won't see this, do well, and come back healthy Hyungshik!!!! Fighting :)

6

teleri 12 days ago
12 days ago

:( will miss his pretty face in dramas (

