Jeon So Mi has dropped another colorful teaser image for her debut single “Birthday.” In this one, she looks to be taking a break as she rests on plush orange blankets in a black and gold sequined top.



“Birthday” is scheduled for release on June 13th at 6PM KST. This will be her first comeback since signing with The Black Label in September 2018.

Only three more days left! Are you excited?