D1CE's Woo Jin Young & Kim Hyun Soo reveal 'Rest' version debut teaser images

Upcoming rookie boy group D1CE has released brand new individual teaser images of today's members Woo Jin Young and Kim Hyun Soo!

Also back on June 11, D1CE held a very special, press conference with 100 of their fans in light of their upcoming web reality series, 'D1CE DAY'. Ahead of their official debut this July, fans can look forward to D1CE's debut process, daily lifestyles, and more through their upcoming web reality series, available via their official YouTube channel.

Check out Woo Jin Young and Kim Hyun Soo's handsome cityscape photos below.