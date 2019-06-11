Ong Seong Wu is the picture of youth in first teaser posters for JTBC drama '18 Moments'

JTBC's new Mon-Tues drama '18 Moments' (also 'Moment of 18') is getting fans' hearts fluttering with its very first set of teaser posters!

In the two teaser posters, Wanna One's Ong Seong Wu is the definition of a picturesque youth as he blends in with a bed of flowers, also blowing dandelion seeds into the air with a sweet gaze.

In '18 Moments', Ong Seong Wu makes his official acting debut as the story's male lead Choi Jun Woo - a lonely, but strong-willed 18-year old student who slowly learns how to express himself and share his feelings with others, after being alone all his life.





Check out Ong Seong Wu's sweet teaser posters below while you wait for the premiere of '18 Moments', set for July 22!