Choi Woo Sik talks about his tight friendship with V, Hyungsik, and Park Seo Joon

In an interview with Herald Pop in light of the new film 'Parasite,' actor Choi Woo Sik shared about his close celebrity friends.

Choi Woo Sik is known to be close friends with Park Seo Joon. Park Seo Joon introduced his 'Hwarang' co-stars, V and Hyungsik, to Choi Woo Sik, ultimately, forming the group of celeb friends.

In a past interview, Hyungsik called this group 'his one and only resting place.' Choi Woo Sik also expressed great affection for V, Hyungsik, and Park Seo Joon.

Choi Woo Sik said, "They are all very busy so we can't meet often but we continuously contact one another. They're all doing well." He added, "We started off in different fields so people wonder how we became close. Even my mom asked me."

He continued, "I saw the interview where Hyungsik called us his 'one and only resting place.' Seo Joon hyung, Hyungsik, and Taehyung (V) are all friends that get along well," and said, "You need friends who you can share concerns and the stress that builds up while working. I clearly understand what Hyungsik meant by 'one and only resting place.' I also think that too. I like sharing concerns, and also hanging out together. They are the one and only friends."

