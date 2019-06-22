Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

57

77

News
Posted by porst AKP STAFF 8 hours ago

BTS and BLACKPINK top singer brand value rankings for June

AKP STAFF

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has released their brand value rankings for singers in the month of June. They analyzed 85,338,933 pieces of data from May 21st to June 22nd, taking into consideration participation, communication, media activity, and community activity to assign each artist a score.

Although these rankings are open to all singers, the list is dominated by idols. BTS and BLACKPINK took the top two spots, while Red Velvet, TWICE, IZ*ONE, Jennie, EXO, WINNER, and Kim Chung Ha took the 4th through 10th spots.

The only non-idol to make it into the top ten was Song Ga In who took 3rd place. She has recently enjoyed an explosive rise in popularity after winning the audition program ‘Miss Trot’.

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. (Bangtan Boys) BTS
19 11,699 Share 43% Upvoted

3

gypsy_jaeger334 pts 6 hours ago 6
6 hours ago

The 2 most hated Kpop groups these days still on top of brand value rankings. Just shows how INSIGNIFICANT their haters are lol Haters, stay pressed while these groups grow even more successful than you'll ever wish to be.

Share

6 more replies

3

unibias-1,366 pts 7 hours ago 1
7 hours ago

title should read BTS tops brand value ranking.

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

B.I, Yang Hyun Suk
Video: What Do Koreans Think Of The YG Scandals?
18 hours ago   40   13,627

allkpop in your Inbox