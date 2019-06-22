BTS and BLACKPINK top singer brand value rankings for June

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has released their brand value rankings for singers in the month of June. They analyzed 85,338,933 pieces of data from May 21st to June 22nd, taking into consideration participation, communication, media activity, and community activity to assign each artist a score.

Although these rankings are open to all singers, the list is dominated by idols. BTS and BLACKPINK took the top two spots, while Red Velvet, TWICE, IZ*ONE, Jennie, EXO, WINNER, and Kim Chung Ha took the 4th through 10th spots.

The only non-idol to make it into the top ten was Song Ga In who took 3rd place. She has recently enjoyed an explosive rise in popularity after winning the audition program ‘Miss Trot’.

