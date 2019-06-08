Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 14 days ago

ATEEZ are ready for summer beach fun in 'Wave' MV teaser

ATEEZ have dropped their music video teaser for "Wave"!

In the MV teaser, the ATEEZ members are ready for the summer as they enjoy beachside fun. "Illusion" and "Wave" are the candidates for title track of the group's upcoming album 'Treasure EP.3: One To All', and as previously reported, fans can visit ATEEZ's official fan cafe or MyMusicTaste's website to cast their votes.

ATEEZ's 'Treasure EP.3: One To All' is set to drop on June 10 at 6 PM KST! Watch the "Wave" MV teaser above and the "Illusion" MV teaser here if you missed it!

 

N00R4241 pts 14 days ago
14 days ago

Voting has been closed for a while now btw.
soum2,731 pts 14 days ago
14 days ago

I am ready to enjoy the summer with their songs too!! HAKUNA MATATA 🙌

