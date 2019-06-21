Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss

BTS, BLACKPINK, & TWICE rank in the top 3 in idol group brand values for June

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has released a list of brand value rankings for K-Pop idols groups in the month of June, according to big data analysis. 

From May 20 through June 21, 2019, the Institute analyzed over 150,000,000 pices of date of approximately 100 idol groups, including participation, media activity, communication, community activity, etc. 

In 1st place came BTS with a total of 19,031,824 points. BLACKPINK followed behind in 2nd place with 6,589,376 points, followed by TWICE in 3rd with a very close 6,386,629 points. 

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: ITZY, NU'EST, EXO, IZ*ONE, MAMAMOO, GFriend, and Red Velvet

19,031,824 points looks pretty

the gap lol 😱😂

