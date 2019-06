TWICE will be making their 10th guest appearance on TV Asahi's 'Music Station' this July.

The girls will be performing on the popular music program on July 5, ahead of the release of their 4th Japanese single album 'Happy Happy' on July 17, as well as the release of their 5th Japanese single album 'Breakthrough' on July 24.





Earlier in March of this year, TWICE appeared on the program to perform a medley of "YES or YES", "Likey", and "What is Love?" in Japanese.