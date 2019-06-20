Jang Jae In writes updates after receiving Nam Tae Hyun's apology for cheating

Jang Jae In wrote an update to fans after receiving an apology from Nam Tae Hyun following their public breakup.



The singer-songwriter previously claimed on Instagram that Nam Tae Hyun had cheated on her, causing a stir among fans. He later wrote a handwritten letter of apology to Jang Jae In and the other party involved, and on June 20, she responded with the post below:





"I've received Tae Hyun's sincere apology, and we've resolved things smoothly after talking.



I think it's better to focus on ourselves and cheer on our separate paths now.



In the future, I'd like to see warm and good news about him.



I'll cheer him and his music on as a fellow musician.



I'm also someone who lacks a lot, and I'll do my best to show a better side of myself.



With each kind word from you all, I've resolved myself to becoming a better person and a better musician. Thank you - I'm writing this for a new start, and I'll be deleting this post in a few days."





She also shared a screenshot from the American cartoon 'Peanuts', which says, "I have a theory. When something bad happens, something good will happen eventually."







