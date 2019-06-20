Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Jang Jae In writes updates after receiving Nam Tae Hyun's apology for cheating

AKP STAFF

Jang Jae In wrote an update to fans after receiving an apology from Nam Tae Hyun following their public breakup.

The singer-songwriter previously claimed on Instagram that Nam Tae Hyun had cheated on her, causing a stir among fans. He later wrote a handwritten letter of apology to Jang Jae In and the other party involved, and on June 20, she responded with the post below:

"I've received Tae Hyun's sincere apology, and we've resolved things smoothly after talking.

I think it's better to focus on ourselves and cheer on our separate paths now.

In the future, I'd like to see warm and good news about him.

I'll cheer him and his music on as a fellow musician.

I'm also someone who lacks a lot, and I'll do my best to show a better side of myself.

With each kind word from you all, I've resolved myself to becoming a better person and a better musician. Thank you - I'm writing this for a new start, and I'll be deleting this post in a few days."

She also shared a screenshot from the American cartoon 'Peanuts', which says, "I have a theory. When something bad happens, something good will happen eventually."




남태현씨에게 진심 어린 사과를 받고 얘기를 나누며 원만히 해결했습니다. 이제는 자신에게 집중하며 각자의 길을 응원해주는 것이 좋겠다는 생각이 들었습니다. 앞으로 따뜻하고 좋은 모습의 행보 지켜보고 싶습니다. 동료 뮤지션의 입장으로서 좋은 음악하는 모습 응원하겠습니다. 저도 부족함이 많은 사람이기에, 더 좋은 모습 보이도록 노력하겠습니다. ㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡ 한분 한분, 제게 주신 따뜻한 말들이 저를 더 좋은 사람, 좋은 뮤지션이 되겠다는 다짐을 하게 했어요. 감사합니다 ㅡ 이 글은 정말 새로운 시작을 위해 , 며칠 후 삭제하도록 하겠습니다.

  1. Jang Jae In
  2. Nam Tae Hyun
Canucks4Life1,339 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

Honestly good for her, forgive and forget so she can move on for herself.

Hopefully with this now behind her she can move forward with the next chapter in her life.

ignorantInetz201 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

that's the gracious way of ending petty conflicts, kudos to her

